Building a Bridge Team
(between the LGBTQ+ community and the Catholic Church)
The movement for Jesus was always from the outside in. His message was always one of inclusion, communicated through speaking to people, healing them, and offering them what biblical scholars call “table fellowship,” that is, dining with them, a sign of welcome and acceptance in first-century Palestine. In fact, Jesus was often criticized for this practice. But Jesus’s movement was about inclusion. He was creating a sense of “us.”
~James Martin, SJ in
Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity

Resources for Building a Bridge
This list contains a variety of books, articles, church statements, and more that can help us all understand the contours of the relationship between the LGBTQ+ community and the Church, as well as the work that is being done to heal that relationship. We are sharing these resources because we believe they can be useful for dialogue and understanding. These links were compiled by members of our community. Because of the breadth and depth of these resources, some links may contain content that could contradict current Catholic teaching.  The parish does not endorse the positions of any of these organizations or resources.
Resources for LGBTQ+ Catholics
Resources for Discerning Young People and their Families
Understanding Church Teaching on LGBTQ+ Identities
Note: Some of these statements can be triggering for some members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
The Catholic Church and the LGBTQ+ Community in the News
Organizations
  • New Ways Ministry
    • National organization that educates and advocates for justice and equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Catholics, and reconciliation within the larger church and civil communities.
  • DignityUSA
    • National organization that works for respect and justice for people of all sexual orientations, genders, and gender identities in the Catholic Church and the world through education, advocacy, and support.
  • Equally Blessed
    • A coalition of all four major US Catholic LGBTQ+ organizations.
  • Global Network of Rainbow Catholics
    • The ‘Global Network of Rainbow Catholics’ which connects Catholic LGBTQ+ groups internationally.
